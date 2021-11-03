Morgan Stanley Sells 521,015 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $107,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.