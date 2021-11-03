MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

MOR stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

