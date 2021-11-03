MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
MOR stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.75.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.