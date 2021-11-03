Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

MCBI opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

