Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider David P. Perry Purchases 3,476 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry acquired 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $34,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCADU opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCADU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.