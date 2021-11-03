Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises 3.1% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NXE. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,757. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.