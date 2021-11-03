Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 7.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TPL traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,291.63. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,291. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,264.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,432.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $470.05 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

