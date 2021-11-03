Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold makes up 0.9% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 23,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,429. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.