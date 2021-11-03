MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $670.78

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $670.78 and last traded at $656.40, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $664.88.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

