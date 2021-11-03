MSD Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 269,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.