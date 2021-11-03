MSD Partners L.P. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after buying an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 503,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 14,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

