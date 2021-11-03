MurAll (PAINT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MurAll has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $143,657.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.