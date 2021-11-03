MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. 18,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,685. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.