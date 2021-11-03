My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 54.7% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00003887 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $16.52 million and $5.68 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00079847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00073158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,918.81 or 1.00239106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.85 or 0.07207005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002711 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

