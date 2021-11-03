Naka Bodhi Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,027.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $950,713.07 and $46,027.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00080221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00099832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.14 or 0.99758890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.64 or 0.07180707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

