National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 3,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738. National Bankshares has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

