National Bankshares Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

