National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.09. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $245,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

