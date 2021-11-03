National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.09. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $245,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
