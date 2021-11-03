National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE NSA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,854. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.