National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.220 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 699,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

