Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2,878.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.24. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,574. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $274.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

