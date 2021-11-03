Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.39 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.04. 3,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.49 and a 200-day moving average of $389.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

