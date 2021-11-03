Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 66 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.26. 5,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,028. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.35. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.11 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

