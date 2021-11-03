Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,120 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

CALF stock remained flat at $$44.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,831 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.