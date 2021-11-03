Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

