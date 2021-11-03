Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 263,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 242,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Navios Maritime by 11.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

