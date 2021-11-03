Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. 75,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

