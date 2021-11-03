Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,955.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 70,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,999,933,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.46. 33,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,705. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

