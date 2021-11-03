Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,960 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,467. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.