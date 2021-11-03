Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Reduces Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,554 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global accounts for 8.4% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned about 3.62% of Ashland Global worth $192,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

ASH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.