NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

