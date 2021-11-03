NBW Capital LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.93 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

