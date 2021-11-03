NBW Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

