NBW Capital LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.87 on Wednesday, hitting $473.13. 1,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.