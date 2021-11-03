NBW Capital LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

