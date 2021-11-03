NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.36% of TriState Capital worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

