NBW Capital LLC Purchases 3,016 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

MAS traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 13,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

