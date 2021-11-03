NeoPhotonics (NPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NPTN stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $586.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoPhotonics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 371.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

