Neovasc (NVCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVCN stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.68. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

