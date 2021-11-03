Nephros (NEPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. On average, analysts expect Nephros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.46. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

