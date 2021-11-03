Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 259,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $132.51. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.