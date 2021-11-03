Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

