NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NPCE stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

