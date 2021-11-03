New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock remained flat at $$2.05 on Friday. 18,417,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,486,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

