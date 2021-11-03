New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $2,445,300.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 603,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New Relic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in New Relic by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

