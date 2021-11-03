New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
NRZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 216,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
