New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NRZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 216,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

