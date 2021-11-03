New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Down 35.0% in October

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 3,451,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,641. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

