Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $33.85 Million Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492,180 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group accounts for 2.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

