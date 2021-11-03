Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 91,376 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,376 shares during the period. Azul comprises approximately 0.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Azul were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth $18,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 7,749.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter worth $15,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

AZUL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,432. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

