Newtyn Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Newtyn Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up approximately 3.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

PCG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 80,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,427,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

