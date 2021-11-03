NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.10% of NextDecade worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextDecade by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.09. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

